New York State Common Retirement Fund Pares Vistra Corp Stake After Shares Rally Over 200% This Year

The New York State Common Retirement Fund has significantly reduced its stake in Vistra Corp., according to a recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). This move was executed during the third quarter.

What Happened: The fund divested 43,440 shares, marking a 21.6% reduction in its Vistra Corp. holdings. Following this transaction, the fund retains 157,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,678,000 as per the latest SEC filing. This adjustment is part of the fund’s broader portfolio management strategy.

The change in the portfolio comes at a time when Vistra Corp’s year-to-date (YTD) returns have crossed 200%. As per Benzinga Pro, Vistra Corp was trading 0.24% higher on Tuesday during pre-market than its previous day close at $115.74.

Why It Matters: Texas-based Vistra Corp. stands as a major player in the Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. It is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the U.S., especially after acquiring Energy Harbor in 2024. This acquisition expanded Vistra’s portfolio to include 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation, alongside one of the world’s largest utility-scale battery projects.

Vistra’s retail electricity business serves approximately 5 million customers across 20 states, covering nearly a third of Texas’s electricity consumers. The company emerged as an independent entity in 2016 after the bankruptcy of Energy Future Holdings and further expanded by acquiring Dynegy in 2018.

