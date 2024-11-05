Boeing Workers End Seven-Week Strike By Accepting New Contract With Major Pay Increases

Boeing Co.‘s BA 33,000 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers ratified a groundbreaking four-year contract, achieving a 43.65% compounded wage increase and a $12,000 ratification bonus.
What Happened: This deal, supported by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris‘ administration and facilitated by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, ends a nearly two-month strike across Washington, Oregon, and California.
The contract introduces key benefits, including a 38% wage increase over four years, enhanced retirement contributions, and improved health benefits.
IAM leaders Jon Holden and Brandon Bryant praised the agreement, calling it a major victory for the middle class and a new standard for aerospace industry workers.
Price Action: Boeing’s stock closed at $155.07 on Monday, marking a modest gain of 0.31% during regular trading hours. In after-hours trading, the stock saw an additional rise, climbing 0.63%. Year to date, however, Boeing’s stock has faced a significant decline, down 38.41%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Palantir’s AI Gamble Pays Off As Customer Revenue From Single Customer Jumps 12x In Under 8 Months — Alex Karp Quips: ‘We Should Just Go Home’
Image via Flickr
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.