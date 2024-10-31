Starbucks Drops Extra Charge For Oat And Almond Milk In Lattes, CEO Brian Niccol Doubles Down On Chain's Coffeehouse Legacy

Starbucks Corp SBUX will eliminate the extra charge for non-dairy milk options in company-owned stores across the United States and Canada, starting Nov 7.

What Happened: This change will coincide with the launch of the brand’s holiday menu, making beverages with soymilk, oat milk, almond milk, or coconut milk available at no additional cost.

The company has cited customization as a core aspect of the Starbucks experience. “Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours,” said Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol. “By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks, we're embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks. This is just one of many changes we'll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time."

Non-dairy milk substitutions are currently the second most popular customization request among Starbucks patrons, trailing only extra espresso shots.

According to Starbucks, nearly half of U.S. customers who currently pay for these modifications will benefit from an average price reduction of over 10%. Niccol emphasized that the move aligns with Starbucks’ renewed focus on delivering value and experience in every visit.

Image Via Shutterstock

