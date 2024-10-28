Tesla Cybertruck Customers Must DIY Off-Road Light Bar Installation As Employees Are 'By Law' Barred From Assisting

Tesla Inc. TSLA has been found to be offering a Cybertruck accessory that its employees are not legally allowed to install.

What Happened: The accessory in question is an off-road light bar, an LED light fixture positioned above the front windshield that comes with the Foundation Series “Cyberbeast” version of Tesla’s electric truck.

The light bar can illuminate up to 525 yards and was not included with the Cybertruck when it was initially launched last year. It is expected to be delivered in 2025.

However, Tesla has informed its customers that its employees are not legally permitted to install the necessary electronics for the light bar. Customers who wish to equip their vehicles with this accessory will have to set it up themselves.

Notably, some customers have already received the product but have been required to install it themselves. Tesla provided one customer with the necessary parts and the contact details of a nearby mechanic who could complete the installation.

“Tesla by law cannot install the lightbar electronics and configure the vehicle for lightbar control,” the manual says, adding that Tesla staff “are not permitted to connect or assist with the connection of the Cybertruck off road lightbar harness to the roof accessory jumper harness connector.”

See Also: Elon Musk Apologizes To ‘Long Suffering’ Deposit Holders Of New Tesla Roadster, But Says The Delay Is ”Cherry On The Icing On The Cake’

Why It Matters: This news comes on the heels of Tesla’s announcement that the Cybertruck’s battery can be used with the Powerwall to power homes starting in 2025. This development is part of Tesla’s broader strategy to make the Cybertruck an integral part of its customers’ lives, not just as a vehicle but also as a power source.

Despite these innovative features, Tesla’s Cybertruck has faced some regulatory challenges. In 2021, the company’s plans to build the Cybertruck without side mirrors were thwarted by federal regulations, leading CEO Elon Musk to promise “easy to remove” side mirrors.

Despite these challenges, Tesla’s Cybertruck has been met with significant demand, and the company has been working to meet this demand by expanding its production capacity.

The Cybertruck’s innovative features and strong market demand have contributed to Tesla’s continued dominance in the U.S. EV market, with three of the top five best-selling EVs in the third quarter of 2024 being Tesla models.

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Tesla