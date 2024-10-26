More Ex-Trump Officials Back Kelly's Claims Of Former President's Dictatorial Tendencies

At least 13 former officials from the Donald Trump administration expressed their support for former Chief of Staff John Kelly, who said that the former president embodies the characteristics of a fascist.

Kelly publicly stated this week that Trump would rule like a dictator and lacks understanding of the Constitution, per a report by Politico.

In a recent letter provided exclusively to Politico, former Trump administration officials — many of whom have been vocal critics of Trump for years — asserted that this reflects the true nature of the former president.

“There are moments in history where it becomes necessary to put country over party. This is one of those moments,” the letter states.

Among the officials are former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Elizabeth Neumann, ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, and former Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews. (Scaramucci will be a headline speaker at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.)

In a new interview with The New York Times, Kelly provides some stark warnings for the nation regarding Trump’s re-election efforts.

“It’s a very dangerous thing to have the wrong person elected to high office” Kelly told the Times.

Kelly doesn’t hold back in the interview, providing claims that Trump made admiring statements about Adolf Hitler, expressed contempt for disabled veterans and called people who died while fighting for the U.S. “losers” and “suckers.” Kelly’s claims were first reported by The Atlantic in 2020.

The latest letter from the former Trump allies arrives as Kamala Harris emphasizes her closing argument that Trump poses a significant threat to democracy if reelected. She and her campaign believe this message resonates with independents and Republicans who are wary of the former president returning to the Oval Office.

The letter’s release coincides with additional Republican defections, including former Michigan Rep. Fred Upton and the GOP mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin, located in the state’s largest Republican county, Politico added.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump criticized Kelly, a former four-star general, labeling him a “lowlife” and “total degenerate,” claiming he fabricated the story.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons