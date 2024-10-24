Boeing Machinists Reject 35% Wage Hike Deal, Extending 5-Week Strike Amid $6B Loss And Cash Burn Warnings

Boeing Co BA machinists rejected a new labor deal with 64% voting against the proposal, their union announced Wednesday, extending a strike that has halted most of the company’s Seattle-area production for over five weeks.
What Happened: The deal offered 35% wage increases over four years, increased 401(k) contributions, and a $7,000 bonus. However, workers were dissatisfied with the absence of a pension plan and sought higher pay to offset rising living costs, reported CNBC.
The strike is Boeing’s first since 2008 and adds to the company's challenges, including a $6 billion quarterly loss and continued cash burn. CEO Kelly Ortberg emphasized resolving the labor dispute as a priority.
Price Action: Boeing stock closed at $157.06 on Wednesday, down 1.76% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock saw a modest recovery, rising 0.55%. Year to date, Boeing’s stock has declined 37.62%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Justice Department Flags Potential Legal Issues With Elon Musk-Backed $1M Voter Giveaway: America PAC Hits Back — Media Meltdown Only Helping ‘Efforts To Support President Trump’
Image Via Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.