U.S. markets closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 1% to 42,514.95 and the S&P 500 slipping by a similar margin to 5,797.42. The Nasdaq saw a sharper decline of 1.6%, ending at 18,276.65.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA closed the day with a 1.98% decline at $213.65, after reaching an intraday high of $218.72 and a low of $212.11. The 52-week range for the stock is $271 to $138.8. The Elon Musk-led company reported third-quarter revenue of $25.18 billion, up 8% year-over-year, missing the Street consensus estimate.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE saw a significant surge of 45.97% to close at $3.08. The stock hit an intraday high of $3.2 and a low of $2.53, with a 52-week range of $17.49 to $1.4. The airline is once again exploring a merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. amid potential bankruptcy filing talks.

International Business Machines Corp IBM ended the day with a slight increase of 0.22% at $232.75. The stock’s intraday high was $233.34 and the low was $230.26. It has a 52-week range of $237.37 to $136.05. IBM reported third-quarter revenue of $14.968 billion, missing the consensus estimate.

Boeing Co BA closed down 1.76% at $157.06, after reaching an intraday high of $161.47 and a low of $153.53. The 52-week range for the stock is $267.54 to $146.02. Boeing reported a 1% year-over-year revenue decline in the third quarter of 2024.

Arm Holdings Plc ARM saw a decline of 6.67% to close at $142.41. The stock hit an intraday high of $148.44 and a low of $140.7, with a 52-week range of $188.75 to $47.14. The company has reportedly threatened Qualcomm Inc. with the cancellation of its chip design license.

