Ryan Detrick Predicts Bullish Trends For S&P 500: Historical Data Suggests Significant Gains

Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, recently highlighted positive trends for the S&P 500, noting that the index has risen in 10 of the last 11 months.

What Happened: This pattern, he stated on X, has occurred only ten times since 1950, with historical data showing that the market was higher a year later in nine of those instances, averaging gains of 14.7%.

The S&P 500 is up 10 of the past 11 months.



Since 1950, that has happened 10 other times (using the first signal in a cluster).



Higher a year later 9 times and up a very solid 14.7%. 🐂💪 pic.twitter.com/oA9X2nNKSP — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) October 21, 2024

In his analysis, Detrick emphasized the significance of sustained bull markets, remarking, “Once a bull market gets past its second birthday, they tend to last for many more years.” This insight suggests a robust outlook for investors as the current bull market matures.

Remember, once a bull market gets past it's second birthday they tend to last for many more years. pic.twitter.com/KqOUsMganF — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) October 21, 2024

Additionally, Detrick pointed out that the S&P 500 has experienced six consecutive weeks of gains for the first time this year. He referenced data from 51 similar occurrences in the past, revealing that stocks were higher a year later 86.3% of the time, with an average increase of 11.1%.

“Both are better than any-time returns,” he noted, reinforcing his bullish sentiment.

As investors consider their strategies moving forward, Detrick’s insights serve as a reminder to remain vigilant and informed in an evolving market landscape. “Plan accordingly,” encapsulates a proactive approach to investment trends.

The S&P 500 is up 6 weeks in a row for the first time this year.



I found 51 other times it did this and stocks were higher a year later 86.3% of the time and up 11.1% on avg.



Both are better than the any-time returns.



Yet another clue this is a bull market. Plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ZbKhGt1P5A — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) October 20, 2024

See Also: Tesla Investor Ross Gerber Calls It ‘Game Over’ As Google’s Waymo Expands Robotaxi Presence In West LA

Why It Matters: The S&P 500 has been defying the odds and extending its rally, with the market breaking above critical support in late September. According to MarketBeat, the market is on track to reach bull case targets near 6,000 by the year’s end, driven by a robust outlook for earnings and a Federal Reserve leaning towards lower interest rates.

As the third-quarter earnings season kicked off, one analyst predicted that tech would triumph while energy would struggle. Given the earnings and dividend growth outlook and assuming no change in the price multiple, the 15% growth expected for 2025 suggests a move to 6,600 is possible by the end of next year.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical and economic complexities, the S&P 500 earnings season is seen as a “stock picker’s paradise,” offering significant opportunities for investors. This, combined with the current bullish trends, paints a promising picture for the S&P 500’s future.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.