Newsom Sides With Musk In Dispute Over California SpaceX Launches

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has expressed his support for Elon Musk in the billionaire’s dispute with a California agency that rejected an expansion of SpaceX’s rocket launches along the Pacific coast.

In a recent interview, Newsom voiced his disapproval of the agency’s decision, aligning himself with Musk’s position after returning from a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris in North Carolina, reported Politico.

Musk filed a lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission in federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, alleging that the commission engaged in blatant political discrimination by citing his support for former President Donald Trump when it rejected a Department of Defense proposal to increase SpaceX launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Newsom acknowledged that his comments might not aid Musk’s legal case, suggesting that such explicit political issues should not be raised.

The Coastal Commission’s 6-4 vote against the increased launches raised concerns about the classification of SpaceX activities and shifted discussions to Musk’s political conduct and labor practices.

Previously, Newsom and Musk have had tensions over various issues, including Musk’s relocation of businesses and Newsom’s criticisms of Trump.

Newsom pointed out that while Musk’s recognition of political discrimination is a positive step, his substantial donations to Trump raise questions about his character.

He emphasized that his administration had previously collaborated with the Defense Department to address concerns related to the launch proposal, and indicated that efforts were made to find common ground before the commission’s decision, noting that the focus should have been on broader implications rather than Musk’s political persona.

