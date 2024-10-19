Tentative Deal Announced To End Boeing Strike, Union Will Vote Wednesday

A preliminary agreement was reached to resolve the five-week strike at Boeing, the troubled aircraft manufacturer. The union informed its 33,000 striking members early Saturday.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced that members will vote on the proposal this Wednesday.

The proposal includes several key terms:

Wages will see a total increase of 35% over four years, broken down as 12% in Year 1, 8% in Year 2, 8% in Year 3, and 7% in Year 4. The Aerospace Machinists Performance Plan (AMPP) incentive plan will be reinstated, offering a guaranteed minimum annual payout of 4%, with the first payout expected in February 2025.

For retirement benefits, the company will match 100% of the first 8% contributed to the 401(k), along with a guaranteed Special Company Retirement Contribution of 4%. Additionally, there will be a one-time contribution of $5,000 to each member’s Boeing 401(k).

Also Read: Boeing’s Q3 Earnings Face Turbulence: Strikes, Layoffs, Safety Woes Ahead

In terms of pensions, the Boeing Company Employee Retirement Plan (BCERP) multiplier benefit will increase to $105 for vested employees. There will also be a one-time ratification bonus of $7,000. Lastly, the sick time call-out policy will revert to the language in the existing contract, removing the requirement to call in before shifts.

Boeing stands as the largest exporter in the United States, contributing approximately $79 billion annually to the economy. This supports 1.6 million jobs, both directly and indirectly, across 10,000 suppliers located in all 50 states.

The strike took place just a month after Kelly Ortberg began his role as the new CEO, who has expressed a desire to “reset” the strained relationship between the company and the union, reported CNN.

According to an estimate from Standard & Poor's, the company has been incurring losses of around $1 billion per month because of the strike, adding to its existing financial challenges.

It has also revealed intentions to reduce its global workforce by 10%, which amounts to approximately 17,000 out of its 171,000 employees, CNN added. The strike has disrupted the production of nearly all of its commercial aircraft, and the company typically receives the majority of its revenue from plane sales upon delivery.

If the members approve the contract, it will supersede an agreement reached in 2008 following a two-month strike.

Boeing later stated in securities filings that this strike led to a revenue drop of approximately $6.4 billion that year, as it delivered 104 fewer aircraft than anticipated, per a news report by The New York Times.

Boeing Q3 Preview: On October 11, Boeing said it will recognize impacts to its third-quarter financial results related to charges for programs across its Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security segments and the ongoing assembly workers strike.

The company anticipates pre-tax earnings charges of $3 billion on the 777X and 767 programs in the Commercial Airplanes segment and expects pre-tax earnings charges of $2 billion on the T-7A, KC-46A, Commercial Crew and MQ-25 programs in the Defense, Space & Security segment.

Boeing expects to report third-quarter revenue of $17.8 billion, GAAP loss per share of $9.97 and negative operating cash flow of $1.3 billion.

Read Next: