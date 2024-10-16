What's Going On With Container Store Stock After Getting $40M Investment From Beyond?

The Container Store TCS shares are trading higher on Wednesday in the premarket session after diving over 19% in the last trading session.

In a press release yesterday, the company said it inked a strategic pact with Beyond, Inc. BYON to boost the customer experience.

As part of the collaboration, Beyond will invest $40 million in Container Store through a preferred equity transaction, contingent upon certain terms and conditions.

This includes an amendment or refinancing of Container Store’s credit facilities in a manner that is commercially acceptable to Beyond.

Container Store will leverage its prime real estate and the Bed Bath & Beyond brand to create co-branded stores featuring kitchen, bath, and bedroom products.

This partnership aims to boost traffic for Container Store’s core offerings and its Custom Spaces services.

Additionally, Beyond will provide a global loyalty program, payment options, and insurance products at Container Store locations and online, targeting growth in Custom Spaces and improving conversion rates.

According to Benzinga Pro, TCS stock has lost over 65% in the past year.

Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, commented, “We see tremendous whitespace for The Container Store’s best-in-class, solution-based offerings across the entire Beyond portfolio, particularly within its high-margin Custom Spaces offering through the proprietary Elfa and Preston lines.”

The Container Store will issue approximately 40,000 shares of a newly created series of preferred stock to Beyond for an aggregate purchase price of $40 million.

Following the refinancing or amendment of the company’s credit facilities and shareholder approval in the fourth quarter of 2024 or first quarter of 2025, the preferred stock will convert to common stock at a price of $17.25.

This would give Beyond approximately 40% ownership of The Container Store’s common equity, subject to certain other conditions.

According to Benzinga Pro, BYON stock has lost over 40% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF BLCN and ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN.

Price Action: BYON shares are trading higher by 1.26% to $10.47 and TCS is up by 38.9% at $14.86 premarket at last check Wednesday.

