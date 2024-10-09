Dow Surges 350 Points; US Crude Oil Stocks Increase

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 350 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.85% to 42,436.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.34% to 18,244.57. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.47% to 5,778.11.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financials shares jumped by 0.8% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities shares fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 5.810 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 4, compared to market expectations of a 2 million gain.

Equities Trading UP



Momentus Inc. MNTS shares shot up 125% to $0.9352 after the company announced a NASA contract to provide launch services for future agency missions.

Equities Trading DOWN

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. SPGC shares dropped 52% to $1.75 after gaining 35% after the company announced a $732K public offering of 366,000 shares of common stock for general corporate and working capital needs.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $73.38 while gold traded down 0.2% at $2,629.00.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $30.745 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.1% to $4.4080.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.66%, Germany's DAX gained 0.99% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.52%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.06%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.65%.

Germany’s trade surplus increased to EUR 22.5 billion in August versus a revised EUR 16.9 billion in the prior month, topping market estimates of EUR 18.4 billion.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.87%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.38%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 6.62% and India's BSE Sensex dipping 0.21%.

Japan's machine tool orders declined 6.5% year-over-year to JPY 125,297 million in September compared to a 3.5% decline in the prior month, while the Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers climbed to +7 in October versus +4 in September. The Reserve Bank of India maintained its benchmark policy repo rate at 6.5% during October meeting.

Economics

U.S. mortgage applications declined by 5.1% from the previous week during the first week of October, compared to a 1.3% drop in the prior week.

U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.1% month-over-month to $904.8 billion in August, compared to the preliminary estimate of a 0.2% gain and versus a revised 0.2% rise in the previous month.

U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 5.810 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 4,compared to market expectations of a 2 million gain.

