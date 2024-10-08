Rezolve AI And Microsoft Power Up Retail With Advanced AI: A $30 Trillion Opportunity Unveiled

Rezolve AI Limited RZLV confirmed that their ongoing collaboration with Microsoft Corporation MSFT will focus on delivering advanced AI solutions to enhance the global retail sector, which presents a $30 trillion market opportunity.

Last week, Rezolve partnered with Microsoft to distribute its AI-powered Brain Suite via Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

This partnership combines Resolve AI’s Brain suite of commerce solutions with Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure, providing retailers with AI tools to optimize operations, enhance consumer engagement, and improve omnichannel experiences.

As part of the partnership, Microsoft will support Rezolve AI with Go-to-Market (GTM) initiatives that are projected to reach at least $130 million over the next five years.

These efforts aim to enhance global market penetration by connecting Rezolve AI with retail customers across three major continents each quarter.

The agreement is expected to help Rezolve AI achieve over $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2025 and accelerate growth in the following years.

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI, stated, “This partnership with Microsoft enables us to lead the transformation of the $30 trillion retail market with AI solutions that address the pressing challenges retailers face. Our mission is to help businesses adapt and thrive by offering technologies that significantly enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.”

Nick Parker, President of Industry and Partnerships at Microsoft, said, “Rezolve’s unique technology specifically designed for commerce and retail, is transforming how businesses approach customer engagement and digital transactions.”

Price Action: RZLV shares are up 5.73% at $7.253 at the last check Tuesday.

