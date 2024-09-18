Clarivate Partners With Libraries To Unveil AI Research Assistant, Boosting Academic Integrity And Discovery

Clarivate Plc CLVT shares are trading higher premarket on Wednesday. The company launched Primo Research Assistant, which is a new generative AI-powered library discovery solution.

Developed with input from the library community, the company delivers a seamless experience for students and researchers by providing instant answers to natural language queries and broad visibility into sources and references.

Primo Research Assistant, part of the Primo Discovery solution, uses a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture and the Ex Libris Central Discovery Index (CDI), which holds over 5 billion records from numerous sources.

Yariv Kursh, Senior Vice President at Ex Libris, part of Clarivate said, “Primo Research Assistant harnesses responsible academic AI to ensure that students and researchers have access to reliable and trustworthy sources, helping to nurture their curiosity and confidence to push the boundaries of knowledge.”

“By partnering with the community, Clarivate is committed to responsibly applying AI, identifying where AI brings most value and developing best practices.”

This month, Clarivate introduced the Web of Science Research Assistant, an AI-powered tool that helps researchers quickly locate key papers, manage complex tasks, and visualize connections using 120 years of data from the Web of Science Core Collection.

Price Action: CLVT shares are up 1.05% at $6.71 premarket at the last check Wednesday.

