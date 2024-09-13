Why Is Agape ATP Stock Jumping Today?

Agape ATP Corporation ATPC shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a strategic collaboration with Xiamen Photons Solar Technology, focusing on developing solar photovoltaic mounting systems for Malaysia and ASEAN countries.

The company’s subsidiary, ATPC Green Energy, has formed a strategic collaboration with Xiamen Photons Solar Technology, a value chain partner of Fujian Minfa Aluminium Co., which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The agreement was signed at Photons Solar’s headquarters in Xiamen, China.

This partnership is timely as ASEAN nations enhance their commitment to a zero-carbon energy future. Regional governments are actively implementing policies to promote renewable energy development and carbon neutrality.

The collaboration between Photons Solar and ATPC Green Energy aims to accelerate these initiatives and drive the transformation of the ASEAN solar market.

How Kok Choong, founder and global group CEO of ATPC, indicated that the collaboration with Photons Solar represents a significant advancement in their efforts to develop solar PV farms in Sabah.

The partnership is expected to tackle key challenges like grid stability and power supply issues, supporting Sabah’s transition to clean and reliable energy.

“This partnership allows us to leverage local insights and advanced technologies, further supporting our commitment to advancing renewable energy goals across the region,” the CEO added.

Price Action: ATPC shares are trading higher by 84.1% to $2.67 at last check Friday.

