What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Today?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced that its unit, Bollinger Motors, has appointed Affinity Truck Center as an official dealer.

Affinity operates sales locations in Bakersfield and Fresno, California, and service centers in Paso Robles and Salinas, California. Affinity Truck Center is certified under the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project.

The Bollinger B4 chassis cab is a newly designed, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck developed with extensive input from fleets and upfitters.

Serial production of the B4 starts on September 16, 2024, with deliveries to customers beginning in October 2024.

Also Read: What’s Going On With Dell Technologies Shares Today?

“The addition of Affinity Truck Center gives Bollinger Motors a strong foothold in California’s Central Valley,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. “Affinity has a rich history providing a variety of transportation options and is well positioned to help our team bring electrification and customer support to this critical market.”

The addition of Affinity Truck Center is part of a series of recent milestones for Bollinger Motors, including new dealer and service center partnerships with TEC Equipment, Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group.

Recent achievements also include full warranty coverage for the B4 chassis cab, an EPA Certificate of Conformity, a 145-vehicle sale to Momentum Group, a 70-vehicle sale to Doering Fleet Management, a 50-vehicle sale to EnviroCharge, a partnership with Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan for battery packs, and the engagement of Amerit Fleet Solutions as a mobile service provider.

Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 16% to $0.1637 at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Don’t miss the opportunity to dominate in a volatile market at the Benzinga SmallCAP Conference on Oct. 9-10 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. Get exclusive access to CEO presentations, 1:1 meetings with investors, and valuable insights from top financial experts. Whether you’re a trader, entrepreneur, or investor, this event offers unparalleled opportunities to grow your portfolio and network with industry leaders. Secure your spot and get your tickets today!