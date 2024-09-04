Blackstone Makes Largest Asia Pacific Investment With AirTrunk Buyout Amid AI And Data Boom: Details

Blackstone Inc. BX shares are trading slightly lower premarket Wednesday. Blackstone and CPP Investments are set to acquire AirTrunk from Macquarie Asset Management and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board for over A$24 billion.

AirTrunk is one of the largest data center platforms in Asia Pacific and has over 800MW of committed capacity and land for more than 1GW of future expansion.

This is Blackstone’s largest Asia Pacific investment and is pending approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board.

Sean Klimczak, Global Head of Blackstone Infrastructure and Nadeem Meghji, Global Co-Head of Blackstone Real Estate, said, “Digital infrastructure is experiencing unprecedented demand driven by the AI revolution as well as the broader digitization of the economy.”

“Prior to AirTrunk, Blackstone’s portfolio consisted of $55 billion of data centers including facilities under construction, along with over $70 billion in prospective pipeline development.”

It is expected that there will be approximately $1 trillion of capital expenditures in the U.S. over the next five years to build and facilitate new data centers, with another $1 trillion of capital expenditures outside the U.S., per the company’s statement.

On Monday, Blackstone affiliates reached a deal to acquire an 80% stake in the Burstone Group's Pan-European Logistics (PEL) platform, valued at €1.022 billion (R20 billion).

Investors can gain exposure to the BX stock via EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF LBO and Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF PSP.

Price Action: BX shares are down 0.54% at $137.45 premarket at the last check Wednesday.

