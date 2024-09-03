KKR Faces Competition From Bain Capital For Fuji Soft Bid: Report

U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital reportedly plans to counter-offer to acquire Japanese software developer Fuji Soft for approximately 600 billion yen ($4.1 billion), surpassing a rival bid from equity fund KKR & Co. Inc. KKR.

Bain Capital stated that its offer exceeds KKR’s 8,800 yen per share bid by about 5%, reported Reuters.

As per the report, Fuji Soft’s management has been in conflict with major shareholders, including Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners.

In August, KKR disclosed plans to buy Fuji Soft to take it private, valued at about 600 billion yen ($4.09 billion).

At the time, Fuji Soft announced that a special committee of its external board directors was evaluating value-maximizing options, including the privatization plan.

Price Action: KKR shares are down 0.83% at $122.74 at the last check Tuesday.

