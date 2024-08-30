Zoomcar's New AI Assistant: Ramps Up Car-Sharing In India With 24/7 Host Support

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR reported the launch of its Generative AI (Gen AI) Assistant. Based in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a marketplace for car sharing focused in India.

Now available to select Hosts, this AI tool offers round-the-clock support, guiding Hosts through every aspect of their experience—from smooth onboarding and platform navigation to vehicle safety and boosting their earnings.

In India, becoming a car-sharing Host is still a relatively new idea, and many prospective Hosts have numerous questions before listing their vehicles on the platform.

“Our business model is unique and involves a complex product and process, particularly for onboarding Hosts,” said Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar.

“This is a significant step forward in enhancing the overall experience on our platform,” Nishijima added.

Historically, this has involved considerable one-on-one interaction, which, although effective, poses logistical challenges.

With the launch of the Gen AI assistant, Zoomcar seeks to overcome this hurdle by providing a scalable, always-available solution that supports Hosts through onboarding, addresses their inquiries, and offers valuable insights.

The AI assistant will continuously improve, evolving into a personalized tool for Hosts to boost their earnings.

In the near future, Zoomcar will launch a similar GenAI assistant for Guests, delivering tailored recommendations for choosing the perfect vehicle for their trips. This assistant will also offer detailed summaries of recent bookings and insights from previous guests’ experiences.

Price Action: ZCAR shares are trading higher by 2.46% to $0.1416 at last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

