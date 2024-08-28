Broadcom Targets Data Sovereignty With Rally Anywhere Platform: Details

Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares are trading lower today. The company disclosed the launch of Rally Anywhere, an on-premises version of its enterprise agility platform.

Rally Anywhere is created for global organizations, helping teams plan, prioritize, manage, track, and measure across all levels while ensuring compliance with strict data sovereignty and security requirements.

Serge Lucio, General Manager, Agile Operations Division, said, “With its focus on enterprise security, data sovereignty, and support for global value streams, we are confident that this new product will be a game-changer for organizations looking to elevate their collaborative efforts while maintaining control and security.”

The company has been on a product launch spree. Yesterday, Broadcom launched VMware Cloud Foundation 9 to help transition from siloed IT systems to a unified private cloud.

Also, the company announced VMware Tanzu Platform 10 and updates to Edge AI products to enhance software delivery and AI workloads.

This month, Broadcom launched Catalyst initiative to strengthen global partnerships and enhance Symantec and Carbon Black strategies.

Price Action: AVGO shares are down 1.90% at $158.33 at the last check Wednesday.

Photo: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.