Gretchen Whitmer Rips Donald Trump, Hails Kamala Harris In Fiery DNC Address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) secured a highly coveted speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention, appearing in prime time on the final night just before Kamala Harris‘ acceptance speech.

Whitmer seized the opportunity to champion the vice president as someone who grasps the everyday struggles of Americans, is adept at managing crises, and has a proven track record of getting things done, reported HuffPost.

“Kamala Harris knows who she is fighting for,” Whitmer said. “Kamala Harris, she gets us. She sees us. She is us.”

In highlighting these attributes, Whitmer sharply contrasted them Donald Trump, portraying him as an out-of-touch tycoon who likely never shopped for groceries and unfit to handle a crisis.

“One day, when you’re just trying to get everyone out the door, a news alert goes off,” Whitmer said, representing a fictional crisis. “You will ask, ‘Who the hell is in charge? What if it’s him? What if it’s that man from Mar-a-Lago?'”

In contrast, Whitmer described Harris as tough and tested.

Whitmer emphasized that she views Harris as a Democrat similar to herself and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz: pragmatic leaders who prioritize achievable goals to improve people’s lives.

