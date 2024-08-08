Enphase Boosts EV Charger Game with NACS Connectors For IQ EV Chargers, Says Compatible With Tesla

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH shares are trading higher today. The company introduced its new North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors for its entire IQ EV Charger lineup.

These NACS connectors have recently become the industry standard, gaining acceptance from several major electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers.

Notably, Enphase introduced its IQ EV Chargers last year with J1772 connectors. The new IQ EV Chargers, now featuring NACS connectors, will enhance vehicle compatibility while retaining all existing features.

Enphase IQ EV Chargers with NACS connectors are compatible with NACS-enabled EVs.

John Black, owner of Black Platinum Solar & Electric, an installer of Enphase products in Arizona said, “The IQ 80 EV Charger is the highest power NACS charger in the market that we’re aware of, and the reliability and 5-year warranty make it a great long-term investment.”

“The fact that homeowners can charge from Enphase solar energy systems is great for customers looking to better manage their electricity bills and reduce charging from fossil fuels. It’s not just about charging; it’s about enhancing the entire EV experience.”

Last month, Enphase Energy missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines, with Q2 revenue of $303.46 million vs. estimates of $309.67 million and EPS of $0.43 vs. estimates of $0.48.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Solar ETF TAN and Global X Solar ETF RAYS.

Price Action: ENPH shares are up 4.77% at $108.35 at the last check Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock

