Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Sinks 4.7% In July, Dashing 2024 Gains

Bill Ackman‘s primary hedge fund wiped out most of its 2024 gains during late July, adding to the billionaire’s troubles after he withdrew his IPO for a US-traded closed-end fund this week due to weak demand.
Pershing Square Holdings had gained 8.7% by mid-July but lost 4.7% in the latter half of the month, leaving it with a year-to-date gain of just 0.7%, reported Bloomberg.
A major factor in the decline was Pershing Square’s investment in Universal Music Group UMGNF, whose shares fell 24% following disappointing earnings last week.
Meanwhile, Ackman’s ambitious plan to launch a new investment fund on the New York Stock Exchange has faltered, added Bloomberg.
Ackman spent recent weeks promoting his U.S.-traded closed-end fund, initially projected to raise $25 billion, but withdrew the deal on July 31 after only $2 billion in interest.
Earlier this week, Pershing Square decided to withdraw the IPO entirely.
Ackman acknowledged that a key concern was whether investors would be better off waiting to invest in the aftermarket rather than during the IPO.
This led to a decision to reevaluate the IPO’s structure, with plans to return with a revised proposal according to CNBC.
Through July, the S&P 500 Index had risen by 15.8% for the year.
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
