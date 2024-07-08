Motorola Solutions To Create 200 High-Skilled Jobs With New R&D Center In Ireland: Details

Loading... Loading...

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI unveiled plans to open a new Research and Development center in Cork, Ireland, which is predicted to generate 200 high-skilled jobs.

The focus will initially be on designing software for the company’s land mobile radio (LMR) portfolio, with potential expansion into other technologies.

Motorola Solutions’ new R&D center in Cork’s city center expands its existing presence in Ireland, focusing on providing secure communications networks for emergency services, including Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service.

Over the past decade, Motorola Solutions has invested more than $12 billion in research and acquisitions. Their array of technologies focuses on enhancing safety and security, with LMR serving as a cornerstone.

The company has rolled out over 13,000 LMR networks globally, trusted by governments and businesses for secure communications in demanding conditions.

Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions said, “Our new center in Cork will contribute to advancing our future vision for LMR, while building upon the collective impact of our more than 20,000 employees who are innovating what’s next for our customers around the world.”

U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, Claire D. Cronin, stated, “Today’s announcement of its new Research and Development Center in Cork marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to Ireland and in further expanding its innovation footprint in technology that plays a vital role around the world to help keep people safe, today and in the future.”

As of March 30, the company’s cash and cash equivalent stood at $1.51 billion.

Price Action: MSI shares closed higher by 0.28% at $386.87 on Friday.

