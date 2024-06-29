New York Times Calls For Joe Biden To Withdraw From Presidential Race

Loading... Loading...

During the recent presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the president sought to showcase his preparedness for another term in office, addressing the high expectations of the American public.

However, a recent op-ed by The New York Times’ editorial board points out how Biden has noticeably changed since the start of his first term.

The president faced challenges articulating his second-term agenda, countering Trump’s provocations, and holding him accountable for falsehoods and concerning proposals. Multiple times, he struggled to complete sentences, the board wrote.

Following the debate, Poland’s top diplomat, Radoslaw Sikorski, compared Biden and the last of the “five good emperors” of ancient Rome, who made a detrimental decision in his final years, leading to civil war.

“It’s important to manage one’s ride into the sunset,” Sikorski said in a post on X on Friday.

Calls For A Fresh Face

Polls and interviews indicate voters are eager for new voices to challenge Trump. Biden’s supporters are finding solace in the possibility of rallying behind an alternative candidate.

The editorial board added that, unlike in many democracies, where campaigns last a few months, U.S. presidential elections are multiyear endeavors, so there is still time for a fresh face.

The most straightforward strategy for Democrats to defeat Trump is to recognize that Biden may not be able to continue his campaign and establish a process to nominate a more capable candidate to challenge Trump in November.

It represents the optimal opportunity to safeguard the nation’s spirit — the driving force that prompted Biden to pursue the presidency in 2019.

Moreover, it constitutes the highest form of service Biden can render to a country he has steadfastly served over many years, The New York Times added.

