ABN Amro Nears HSBC's German Wealth Management Unit Buyout: Report

ABN Amro BK N V AAVMY is reportedly nearing a deal to buy HSBC Holdings plc‘s HSBC wealth management unit in Germany.

The transaction would extend ABN Amro’s expansion into Germany, Europe’s largest wealth management market, following last month’s EUR672 million euro ($730 million) purchase of Fosun’s private bank Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe, reported Reuters citing the newspaper Boersenzeitung.

As per the report, the takeover of the business, formerly known as Trinkaus & Burkhardt, could be announced within the next two to three weeks.

HSBC is aiming to further overhaul its German operations and ABN stated it is focused on integrating Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe and obtaining regulatory approval, as per the report.

HSBC Holdings stock gained 14% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via the Dimensional International Value ETF DFIV and Trust For Professional Managers ActivePassive International Equity ETF APIE.

Price Action: HSBC shares are up 1.13% at $43.99 premarket at the last check Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock