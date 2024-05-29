'What Can't He Do:' Jim Cramer Gushes As Nvidia Boss Jensen Huang Steals The Show Again With First Pitch At Oakland A's Game

Loading... Loading...

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang generated excitement over the weekend by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game in San Francisco. The event also coincided with Taiwan Heritage Day, a day likely close to Huang’s heart given his Taiwanese heritage.

What Happened: Huang, sporting an Oakland A’s jersey with the number “93” — representing Nvidia’s founding year in 1993 — threw the first pitch for the A’s, as seen in a video shared by Taiwan News Formosa TV.

The event drew approximately 4,000 Taiwanese attendees, who came to celebrate not only the game but also Taiwan Heritage Day. Huang further endeared himself to the crowd by interacting with fans and signing autographs.

Cramer Praises Huang: CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer shared the video on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, captioning it with a question: “What can’t he do?”

Cramer has been an outspoken fan of Huang and has even named his dog after the chip-making giant.

Huang has positioned Nvidia as a leader in cutting-edge technology. The company started as a gaming GPU manufacturer, but under Huang’s visionary leadership and ability to identify trends, it has become the world’s third most valuable company — a remarkable achievement for a chipmaker.

AI Heavyweight: Nvidia strategically moved into the AI accelerator market in early 2023, capitalizing on the burgeoning AI revolution. This strategic move has resulted in a near-monopoly position in the AI chip market.

The company’s strong performance continues, with its first-quarter results showing impressive year-over-year growth of 262% and 461% in the top and bottom lines, respectively. Nvidia also announced a 150% dividend hike and a 10-for-1 stock split.

Nvidia’s shares closed Tuesday’s session up 6.98% at $1,139.01, according to Benzinga Pro data, valuing the company at a staggering $2.802 trillion.

