Bill Ackman Supports Amazon's Response To Employee Kidnapping By Hamas, Advocates for Patience: 'Speaking Publicly Is Harmful'

Loading... Loading...

Bill Ackman, a billionaire investor, and hedge fund manager, has supported Amazon.com Inc. AMZN in the ongoing employee hostage crisis. He has urged the public to remain patient and has emphasized the company’s ethical and responsible nature.

What Happened: Ackman took X to voice his thoughts on the situation. He stated that the safety and well-being of Amazon’s employees are the top priority for the company. Ackman also acknowledged that Amazon is not making any public statements about the crisis, which he believes is a strategic decision made in the best interest of the situation.

“One would therefore assume that Amazon is doing everything it can to help, but it has said nothing publicly. One must therefore conclude that Amazon does not believe it is advisable to say anything about the situation. It must believe that speaking publicly is harmful rather than helpful,” Ackman wrote.

Ackman, in a separate post, questioned Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and former CEO Jeff Bezos about the situation.

Earlier, Ackman had shared a post by Dr. Eli David, which highlighted the case of an Amazon employee, Sasha Troufanov, being held hostage by Hamas. The post also mentioned Amazon’s alleged refusal to acknowledge its “Jewish Affinity” employee group, while recognizing the “Arabs at Amazon” group.

Sasha, who was kidnapped by Hamas, represents the thousands affected by the escalating tensions. Close acquaintances like Shiri Grosbard and Ilan Shusterman fervently advocate for Sasha’s safe return, underscoring the pressing need for resolution amid the region’s mounting challenges, according to the NBC News report in November.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says SCOTUS’ Goal Is To Advance GOP’s Agenda Of Ensuring Ex-President Is Installed In White House: ‘America Cannot Survive This’

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of a series of events in the region. Just two days before Ackman’s tweet, the International Court of Justice mandated Israel to halt operations in Rafah, a move that could have significant implications for the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Furthermore, the Israel-Hamas conflict has led to widespread boycotts in the Middle East and Asia, with major fast-food chains like McDonald‘s and KFC being among the hardest hit.

Loading... Loading...

Earlier in the year, Ackman, along with his wife Neri Oxman, made headlines for acquiring a 5% stake in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Before that, Ackman had publicly criticized President Joe Biden for his inaction on the American hostage issue, stating that the President was too focused on other talking points to get re-elected.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says ‘Troubling Rhetoric’ From Republican Campaign ‘Would Be Something Unthinkable Four Years Ago’: ‘We Are At The Doorstep Of…’

Image Via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote