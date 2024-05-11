Joe Biden Mocks Donald Trump's Advice To Inject Bleach: 'I Wish He Had Done A Little Bit Himself'

Loading... Loading...

U.S. President Joe Biden jokingly remarked on Friday that he wished former President Donald Trump had administered a bit of bleach to himself, reviving one of Trump’s more perplexing moments from the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, speaking at a fundraising event near San Francisco for his re-election bid, described his Republican opponent’s presidency as tumultuous, urging voters to remember this as they approach the November election, Reuters reported.

“Remember him saying the best thing to do is just inject a little bleach in your arm? That’s what he said. And he meant it. I wish he had done a little bit himself,” Biden said, Reuters added.

In the initial stages of the 2020 pandemic, Trump suggested injecting disinfectants like bleach or isopropyl alcohol into the body. Biden also joked about Trump’s “love letters” from Kim Jong Un, mistakenly referring to Kim as South Korea’s president.

Trump had numerous meetings with Kim and maintained correspondence, storing copies of their letters in an Oval Office binder. A Trump campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to Biden’s comments. Biden previously joked about Trump’s bleach remark, quipping in April that Trump had injected himself and that “it all went to his hair.”

Read Next: Tesla Charging Shakeup May Disrupt Biden EV Plans

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock