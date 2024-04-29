Jim Cramer On Palo Alto Networks: 'I Would Be A Buyer…Right Here, Right Now'

Loading... Loading...

In his recent Lightning Round segment, CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to consider Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW stock, despite the current market turbulence.

What Happened: Cramer, the host of “Mad Money,” gave his opinion on a few stocks during his show on Monday. He recommended Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity company, as a strong buy, reported CNBC.

"…I would be a buyer of Palo Alto right here, right now [buy, buy, buy!]," Cramer said.

He also shared his thoughts on other companies, including Canopy Growth, Illumina, Bank of America, Dynatrace, and BrightSpring Health Services.

Earlier in March, Cramer had highlighted the strong performance of the U.S. stock market, attributing it to the Federal Reserve’s indication of three expected interest rate cuts that year.

See Also: As Bitcoin Plunges, Whale Makes Waves With $77.67M Deposit Into Kraken

Why It Matters: Palo Alto Networks’ stock has been through a rollercoaster ride in 2024. In March, the stock was overly punished, according to Cramer, but he saw an opportunity in it. The stock has since seen a significant recovery. In April, Cramer advised investors to consider buying the stock despite the market volatility.

Palo Alto Networks Price Action: On Monday, the stock opened at $298.00, with a high of $303.89 and a low of $291.83. The closing price was $293.41, a 0.71% increase from the previous day’s close of $291.42. The stock’s 52-week high was $380.84, and the low was $176.3025. The trading volume was 2,990,255. The stock’s performance can be tracked on Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Soars, Cathie Wood Believes Ethereum Could Catch Up To Bitcoin And More

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.