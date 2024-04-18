Analysts Forecast 22% Surge For This 'Dividend Aristocrat' Amid Economic Uncertainty

Despite the global economic uncertainty, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, a leading industrial firm, is being eyed as a promising investment. Analysts are forecasting a potential 22% rally in the company’s stock.
What Happened: With geopolitical tensions and high inflation causing market volatility, investors are turning to “Dividend Aristocrats,” such as Caterpillar Inc., for stability. These S&P 500 Index components have consistently increased their annual dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, making them a popular choice among investors, Barchart reported on Thursday.
Caterpillar Inc., established in 1925, is a globally recognized company that designs, manufactures, and markets construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and locomotives. The company’s stock has seen a 21.1% increase on a YTD basis, significantly outperforming the broad market.
Analysts maintain a positive outlook on the stock, giving it an overall rating of “Moderate Buy.” Among the 21 analysts covering CAT, 7 rate it as “Strong Buy,” 1 as “Moderate Buy,” 11 as “Hold,” and 2 as “Strong Sell,” the report added.
See Also: The Court Case That Could Change The Cannabis Industry Forever And How It Affects Rescheduling
Why It Matters: Caterpillar’s stock has consistently outperformed the market over the past decade, offering an average annual return of 13.19%. Despite its impressive rally in 2024, the stock appears reasonably valued with a forward price/earnings ratio lower than the industrial sector median and its 5-year average multiple of 18.10.
The company’s dividend yield stands at 1.44%, based on the current quarterly payout of $1.30 per share. Caterpillar has a history of raising its dividends for the past 30 years, and its payout ratio of 24.03% suggests room for continued dividend growth.
Caterpillar’s Q4 results revealed strong cash flow generation, with net cash flow from operating activities of $12.89 billion for the year, up 65.9% from the prior year. The company also boasts a robust cash balance of about $7 billion.
Analysts remain optimistic about the stock, with a mean price target of $322.79. However, analysts at Jefferies set a new Street-high target for the dividend stock in a bullish note last week, indicating that Caterpillar stock has 22.8% upside potential from Wednesday’s close.
Price Action: As per Benzinga Pro, Caterpillar closed at $358.33 which is 0.43% lower than its previous close. However, it was trading 0.05% higher at $358.50 during the after-hours at the time of writing this article.
Read Next: This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor
Image via Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.