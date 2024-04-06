Biden Administration's DOE Senior Official Under Sexual Harassment Probe, Even Though An Internal Memo Praised Him As 'Empathetic'

Loading... Loading...

Last week, the Department of Energy (DOE) revealed the departure of Frank Rose, the no. 2 official in its nuclear security agency. His superior issued an internal memo praising him as an empathetic, candid, and action-oriented leader who prioritized the team’s welfare.

Not disclosed were the grievances regarding Rose’s conduct, which prompted an internal inquiry into claims of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work atmosphere, reported Politico.

Earlier this year, an inquiry into Rose, the principal deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), was initiated by the DOE’s Office of Hearings and Appeals, two officials, one of whom is current and the other a former NNSA employee, told Politico.

The March email, which did not cite Rose by name, said the office “has been tasked with conducting an independent fact-finding review regarding allegations of harassment or hostile work environment at the NNSA,” Politico added.

Three current and former NNSA officials revealed that Rose made certain women in the office feel uneasy.

One employee cautioned female colleagues to be vigilant about potential harassment while interacting with Rose’s office.

Three current or former NNSA employees recounted an incident involving Rose.

During an agency-wide meeting in December and in the presence of hundreds of employees in a DOE auditorium or watching virtually, Rose shared how a female foreign government counterpart had praised NNSA’s work to him.

He reportedly responded by asking her, “I love you, will you marry me?”

Two of the eight current and former government officials stated that complaints from women about Rose’s behavior have also been forwarded to the Department of Energy’s inspector general.

Rose, aged 51, assumed the role of principal deputy administrator in August 2021 following a Senate confirmation. He previously served in the Obama administration at the State Department, focusing on space and defense policy, and held positions in the Department of Defense, as well as on the Armed Services and intelligence committees in the House.

Loading... Loading...

Mark Zaid, a lawyer for Rose, said in a statement that Rose “denies he ever acted in a way that intentionally sought to make colleagues feel uncomfortable or harassed in any way and does not believe his actions would objectively be construed in such a manner,” Politico added.

Read Next: Marvell Technology Poised To Expand Leadership In AI Chip Market, Analyst Sees Market Potential Worth Billions

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock