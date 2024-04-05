Hitch in the Haymaker: FTC Request Delays Chesapeake-Southwestern Merger

Loading... Loading...

Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK disclosed that its merger with Southwestern Energy Company SWN is expected be delayed as the FTC requested additional information and documentary materials from both companies.

Consequently, Chesapeake and Southwestern now expects the merger to be completed in the second half of 2024. Earlier, the companies expected the deal to close in the second quarter of 2024.

The issuance of the second request extends the waiting period imposed by the HSR Act until 30 days after the companies have substantially complied with the Second Request, unless that period is extended voluntarily by the parties or terminated sooner by the FTC.

In January 2024, both companies inked a merger deal through an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion, or $6.69 per share, based on Chesapeake’s closing price on January 10, 2024.

At this exchange ratio and the respective share prices on January 10, 2024, the combined company would have an enterprise value of around $24 billion.

Price Action: CHK shares are down 0.10% at $89.23 on the last check Friday.

