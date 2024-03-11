Sprinklr Sprinkles Growth In The Middle East With New Data Solution Launch

Loading... Loading...

Sprinklr, Inc. CXM disclosed the launch of a local data hosting solution for the Sprinklr platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) hosted on the Google Cloud.

The move is at par with its aim of continued expansion in the Middle Eastern market. The company aims to enable customer compliance with security, privacy, and governance regulations in the region.

Haitham Elkhatib, Senior Vice President of Growth Markets at Sprinklr, said, “The ability to host data in Saudi Arabia will help Sprinklr continue to rapidly expand our business, deliver a high level of service, and meet the data hosting requirements of our customers in the region.”

“Sprinklr is the first customer experience platform with local hosting in Saudi Arabia on Google Cloud, which we believe provides a clear competitive advantage and makes Sprinklr the customer experience platform of choice for regional leaders working to digitally transform their organizations and unify the front office.”

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Google Cloud’s Managing Director for Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said, “Google Cloud is delighted to partner with Sprinklr in its expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration, which comes shortly after the integration of the Sprinklr AI+ platform with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, further demonstrates our shared commitment to enabling secure and compliant data solutions.”

“By hosting Sprinklr’s unified customer experience platform on Google Cloud, businesses gain access to advanced AI technologies while meeting their data residency requirements.”

In December 2023, Sprinklr reported a third-quarter FY24 revenue increase of 18% Y/Y to $186.3 million, beating the consensus of $180.4 million.

Price Action: CXM shares are up 0.38% at $13.60 premarket on the last check Monday.