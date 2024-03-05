Disney Stock Hits 52-Week High, But Jim Cramer Sees A Red Flag: 'Trimming...Makes A Lot Of Sense'

Loading... Loading...

The stock of Walt Disney Co DIS has reached a 52-week high, but Jim Cramer has advised investors to be cautious.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” suggested that it might be time to trim Disney’s stock, reported CNBC. The stock has surged by 25% this year but Cramer believes that the reasons behind this rally are questionable.

Disney is currently embroiled in a proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has been critical of the company’s management. Despite the stock’s recent gains, Cramer is skeptical about the sustainability of this growth.

See Also: Welcome To The ‘Memecoin Supercycle:’ Mad Crypto Money With Ivan

“I don’t want talk. I want action,” Cramer said.

“Trimming on strength makes a lot of sense.”

Why It Matters: The activist battle against Disney has been ongoing for over a year and has recently intensified. Peltz, the activist investor, has been pushing for changes in Disney’s management, including his own nomination and that of another candidate.

Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, recently announced the cancellation of several projects in response to a box office slump, as part of a studio overhaul. This move is part of Disney’s efforts to revitalize its film slate.

However, Cramer’s recent advice to trim Disney’s stock suggests that there may be lingering concerns about the company’s future performance, despite these efforts.

Read Next: From Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Ready To ‘Go Crazy’ To GOP’s CBDC Legislation And A Trader Making $3.25M With Tr

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.