Intuitive Machines Lunar Lander Mishap Sparks Crisis: Odysseus Tips Over Near Moon's South Pole

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR revealed Friday that its lunar lander, Odysseus, encountered a mishap during a touchdown near the moon’s south pole.

Initially presumed upright, the six-footed craft tipped over, possibly due to excessive speed, causing communication challenges.

Shares of Intuitive Machines, which gained 260% in the last month, started plummeting after hours Friday, as soon as the news broke.

CEO Steve Altemus stated that the lander “caught a foot in the surface” and may have snapped a leg, potentially leaning against a rock.

“So far, we have quite a bit of operational capability even though we’re tipped over,” Altemus told reporters, the Associated Press noted.

However, according to Altemus, certain antennas were directed towards the surface, restricting flight controllers’ access to data.

Positioned atop the 14-foot lander, these antennas were intended to enable communication in the challenging terrain of the south polar region, characterized by hills, craters and shadows, the report said.

Odysseus, marking the first U.S. landing in over 50 years, is believed to be positioned a few miles from its target near the Malapert A crater, approximately 200 miles from the south pole.

NASA, its primary client, aimed for proximity to the pole to survey the area ahead of planned astronaut missions.

Japan experienced a similar landing outcome last month, with its lander also ending up on its side.

NASA played a significant role in sponsoring Odysseus’ mission, contributing experiments onboard and paying $118 million for delivery as part of a program aimed at boosting the lunar economy.

When the lander’s navigation system failed to engage, one of NASA’s experiments stepped in, a measure initiated by Intuitive Machines upon detecting issues while attempting to enhance the lander’s orbit with lasers.

This proactive approach prevented a potential crisis, as the failure would have otherwise gone unnoticed until just five minutes before touchdown.

Odysseus, launched from Florida just last week, took an additional lap around the moon on Thursday to accommodate the last-minute switch to NASA’s laser system, a move that ultimately proved instrumental in saving the mission, the report added.

Intuitive Machines expects the solar-powered lander to continue operations on the moon for just one more week — no more than nine or 10 days — before lunar nightfall arrives.

Price Action: LUNR shares closed higher by 15.8% to $9.590 on Friday. Shares fell 31.7% to $6.55 after hours.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

