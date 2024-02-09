Motorola Shares Are Down Premarket Despite Earnings Beat: What's Going On?

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2024 8:53 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Motorola Solutions exceeds Q4 FY23 sales expectations, driven by 5% year-over-year growth to $2.85 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.90 beats consensus, with adjusted operating earnings rising 6% year-over-year to $870 million.
Loading...
Loading...

Motorola Solutions Inc MSI shares are trading lower premarket after it reported fourth-quarter FY23 yesterday

Sales of $2.85 billion, up 5% Y/Y, beat the consensus of $2.82 billion, led by growth in North America and International.

Sales in the Products and Systems Integration segment grew 4% Y/Y, and Software and Services rose 7% Y/Y in the quarter.

The company ended the year with backlog of $14.3 billion, including solid Products and Systems Integration backlog.

Adjusted operating margin expanded to 30.5% from 30.4% in the year-ago quarter, aided by higher sales and lower direct material costs, partially offset by the revenue reduction for Airwave.

Adjusted operating earnings rose 6% Y/Y to $870 millionand adjusted EPS of $3.90 surpassed the consensus of $3.63.

Operating and free cash flow were both $1.2 billion in the quarter, aided by higher earnings and partially offset by higher cash taxes.

During the quarter, the company paid $146 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $117 million. During the quarter, Motorola Solutions disclosed a $2.0 billion increase to its share repurchase authorization.

Outlook: Motorola Solutions expects first-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.50-$2.55 vs. $2.37 estimate and 2024 adjusted EPS of $12.62-$12.72 vs consensus of $12.68.

The company expects revenue growth of approximately 8% for the first quarter and about 6% for 2024.

This week, Motorola Solutions penned a strategic, multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to focus on innovating cloud solutions across Motorola Solutions’ safety and security technologies

Also ReadMotorola’s Latest Tech Leap: The V500 Body Camera Brings Real-Time Insight For First Responders

Price Action: MSI shares are trading lower by 3.19% at $317.87 premarket on the last check Friday.

Loading...
Loading...
Ex-Date
ticker
name
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Click to see more Dividends updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EquitiesLarge CapNewsGuidanceDividendsBuybacksMoversBriefswhy it's moving