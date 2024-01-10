Tesla's Stock Charges Up Premarket: Can New Model 3's North American Debut Drive Shares Higher?

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained in Wednesday’s premarket session after a 2.28% pullback in the previous session.

The upside was likely fueled by positive performance in index futures on Wednesday and the launch of the electric vehicle giant’s new Model 3 EV in North America.

The pricing for the rear-wheel drive and Long Range variants is listed as $38,990 and $45,990, respectively, on the company’s website. The LR trim boasts a range of 371 miles, 8 miles more than the original version.

When Tesla initially released the Model 3 refresh, starting in China and later expanding to Europe and other Asian countries, it garnered mixed reviews.

Commenting on the newly launched Model 3, Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations, Martin Viecha, stated, “This thing is so much quieter and more refined than my current Model 3; it’s an upgrade I’ve been waiting for.”

Tesla achieved its 1.8 million-unit delivery goal for 2023, and it remains to be seen whether the launch of the new Model 3 will further boost the company’s volume in the new year.

In premarket trading, Tesla rose by 0.53% to $236.20, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

