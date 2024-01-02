Loading... Loading...

SenesTech, Inc. SNES today announced its expanded distribution agreement with Pesterminators Pvt Ltd.

This extension includes the introduction of SenesTech's Evolve and also broadens its market reach into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through Pesterminators' subsidiary, TCS Global for General Trading LLC.

The expansion into UAE signifies a key part of SenesTech's regional growth strategy, building on the successful integration of their ContraPest products in the Maldives.

SenesTech invented ContraPest, the U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats.

"This expanded distribution agreement incorporates their initial stocking order for Evolve as well as an expanded territory that now includes the UAE," commented Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO.

"Further regional expansion is expected as we proceed systematically with Pesterminators," concluded Fruendt.

Price Action: SNES shares are trading higher by 25.1% at $1.59 on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Company