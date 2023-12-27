Loading... Loading...

KULR Technology Group Inc KULR shares are trading higher after it disclosed winning an initial purchase order from one of the world's largest privately held space exploration companies.

The company got the order for enhanced battery safety testing solutions using its proprietary KULR ONE Design Solutions (K1-DS) platform.

The proprietary K1-DS platform incorporates design and testing methodology for battery safety that includes Internal Short Circuit (ISC) technology, Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimetry (FTRC), bomb calorimetry, and impingement zone mapping, performing a comprehensive cell level characterization of the thermal runaway behavior of the Customer's cells.

The deal is at par with KULR's focus on expanding customer engagements within the space exploration market with its K1-DS platform solution, and it expects further design wins next year.

Earlier this month, KULR won a critical contract for the accelerated development, testing, and production of a space battery for a prominent privately held hardware and in-space services company, which is anticipated to expand into a multi-million-dollar partnership for expanded production in 2024.

Price Action: KULR shares are up 5.62% at $0.1972 on the last check Wednesday.