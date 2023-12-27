ADS-TEC Energy Revs Up with Svelland Capital's Strategic Investment: Details

Loading... Loading...

ADS-TEC Energy PLC ADSE has signed a definitive agreement for a private investment by Svelland Capital, an investment company in the energy sector.

The private placement is expected to close on December 28, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The financial terms were not disclosed.

"Svelland Capital has achieved consistent high rankings over the years, and their commitment to sustainability is evident through their close collaboration with Bellona," said CEO Thomas Speidel.

"We expect to realize several synergies and benefit from complementary expertise through this strategic collaboration."

The completion of this private investment will strengthen ADS-TEC Energy's financial position and provide it with increased flexibility to execute strategic initiatives and secure profitable opportunities.

"Our 2023 fourth quarter is expected to be the strongest in the history of the company, both in terms of revenues and margins. We are confident this trajectory will continue throughout 2024," Speidel added.

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems.

Price Action: ADSE shares closed higher by 0.73% at $6.90 on Tuesday.

Photo via Company