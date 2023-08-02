Booz Allen Hamilton Raises $650M Via Debt Offering

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2023 6:24 AM | 1 min read

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, has priced $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.950% Senior Notes due 2033.

The offering is expected to close on August 4, 2023, subject to certain closing conditions.

The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay revolving borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

Also ReadBooz Allen Hamilton: AI-Enabled Contracts Key To Medium-Term Success, Predicts Stifel Analyst

Price Action: BAH shares closed higher by 1.86% at $123.33 on Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EquitiesNewsOfferingsMarketsBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved