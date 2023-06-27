Former Audi Boss Sentenced In Volkswagen Diesel Scandal: Report

Former Chairman of Volkswagen VWAGY owned Audi, Rupert Stadler, has been given a suspended sentence of one year and nine months by a German court for fraud by negligence.

The sentence for the 2015 diesel scandal has made Stadler the first former Volkswagen board member to get a sentence, reported Reuters.

He was fined €1.1 million ($1.20 million) towards the state treasury and non-governmental organizations.

Stadler’s lawyer had previously said his client was not aware of the vehicle manipulation.

Volkswagen and Audi had admitted guilty of having used illegal software to bypass emissions tests.

The trial has been happening since 2020 and has been one of the most prominent court trials after the diesel scandal came into light.

Former Audi executive Wolfgang Hatz was also sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence, and the third person, engineer Giovanni P was given a year and nine months.

Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.46% at $16.43 on Monday.