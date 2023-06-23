BorgWarner Wins Contract From A Major OEM For Its eVCT Technology

BorgWarner Inc BWA bagged a contract from a global OEM to provide its latest electric variable cam timing (eVCT) technology. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The customers will use BWA's eVCT technology in its selected four-cylinder engines.

The deal win highlights the first production of the company's eVCT and is expected to boost fuel economy and performance while reducing emissions significantly.

BWA expects to start the production of eVCT in December 2024 in its Ithaca, New York manufacturing facility.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to offer this innovative product solution, which enables the customer to achieve reduced cold start emissions that conventional technology is unable to achieve. Our eVCT highlights another exciting technology within BorgWarner's product portfolio that contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gases for a cleaner, more energy-efficient world," commented Isabelle McKenzie, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Morse Systems.

This week, the company stated its plans to acquire Eldor Corporation's Electric Hybrid Systems (EHS) business segment for €75 million.

The acquisition will add innovative and cost-effective high-frequency DC/DC converter technology to its portfolio and boost its capabilities in engineering compact domain and efficient 400V and 800V onboard chargers.

Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 1.00% at $45.45 on the last check Friday.