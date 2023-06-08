BlackRock Boosts Global Credit Business With Kreos Capital Buyout

BlackRock Inc BLK announced a deal to acquire Kreos Capital for undisclosed terms.

Kreos offers growth and venture debt financing to companies in the technology and healthcare industries.

Kreos is headquartered in London and its 45-person team will join BlackRock as part of the transaction.

The acquisition will complement BlackRock's Global Credit business and enhance its position as a global credit asset manager.

The buyout will offer BlackRock's customers a vast range of private market investment products and solutions.

"BlackRock's recent Global Private Market Survey found that more than half of respondents plan to increase their private credit holdings in 2023. Current market dynamics have made private credit an attractive asset class as investors focus on its income generation, low volatility, portfolio diversification and its low defaults versus public markets. The addition of this high-quality team, with an excellent track record across multiple market cycles, creates an opportunity for BlackRock to offer a larger proportion of the risk/return spectrum to investors globally," said Stephan Caron, Head of EMEA Private Debt.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2023, subject to customary regulatory and closing conditions, with no material impact expected on BlackRock earnings.

Price Action: BLK shares closed lower by 0.25% at $678.23 on Wednesday.