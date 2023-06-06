Shell Decides To Quit European Home Retail Energy Businesses Citing Lower Returns: Report

- Shell PLC SHEL is reportedly exiting its home retail energy businesses in Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands due to their lackluster performance.
- Shell's strategic review that was initiated in January to evaluate European businesses amid challenging market conditions has been concluded, Reuters reported.
- Consequently, Shell is planning to pull the plug on the businesses, the report read, citing a statement from the energy and petrochemical behemoth.
- The company intends to divest these businesses, and a sales process is underway.
- The report read that Shell aims to reach an agreement with a potential buyer in the coming months for the final disposal of the business.
- Earlier in May, Reuters noted that three of Britain's most prominent power providers had expressed interest in acquiring Shell's UK retail business, citing sources close to the process.
- Price Action: SHEL shares are trading lower by 0.48% to $57.44 on the last check Tuesday.
