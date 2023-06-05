Fusion Fuel Appoints Frederico Figueira de Chaves As CEO

by

Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO has appointed its finance chief Frederico Figueira de Chaves as the Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, Gavin Jones, currently Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer of the company.

André Antunes, currently Chief Production Officer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

: Fusion Fuel Inks New 10-Year Hydrogen Purchase Agreement In Portugal Frederico has been with Fusion Fuel since its inception in 2020 and has been a shareholder and member of the Board of Directors of Fusion Welcome, S.A., since 2018. He holds a master's degree in economics from Edinburgh University.

Jaime Silva, currently Chief Technology Officer, will add the title of Head of Innovation.

Zachary Steele and Jason Baran will be stepping down from their roles of Co-Head and Chief Commercial Officer, respectively, as well as Co-Presidents of the Americas, to pursue other opportunities.

Price Action: HTOO shares closed higher by 7.60% at $3.68 on Friday.

