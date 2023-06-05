Fusion Fuel Appoints Frederico Figueira de Chaves As CEO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 5, 2023 6:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO has appointed its finance chief Frederico Figueira de Chaves as the Chief Executive Officer.
  • In addition, Gavin Jones, currently Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer of the company.
  • André Antunes, currently Chief Production Officer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.
  • Frederico has been with Fusion Fuel since its inception in 2020 and has been a shareholder and member of the Board of Directors of Fusion Welcome, S.A., since 2018. He holds a master's degree in economics from Edinburgh University.
  • Jaime Silva, currently Chief Technology Officer, will add the title of Head of Innovation.
  • Zachary Steele and Jason Baran will be stepping down from their roles of Co-Head and Chief Commercial Officer, respectively, as well as Co-Presidents of the Americas, to pursue other opportunities.
  • Price Action: HTOO shares closed higher by 7.60% at $3.68 on Friday.

