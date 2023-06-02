Safety First!! - Autoliv Plans Launch Its First Motorcycle Airbag In 2025

- Autoliv Inc ALV announced the launch of its first motorcycle airbag in 2025 to improve safety for 200 million road users.
- The company's extensive research into powered two-wheeler riding behavior and crashes led to two solutions - on-vehicle and on-rider.
- The company expects production to begin in Q1 2025, with bag-on-bike airbags as the first new motorcycle safety product to reach the market.
- The bag-on-bike airbag is expected to significantly reduce the risk of serious injury for powered two-wheeler riders in frontal crashes.
- "Our goal is to offer a complete and cost-efficient bag-on-bike system to facilitate the introduction of this technology for a wide variety of motorcycles. The Autoliv bag-on-bike airbag system will include an airbag and an optional in-house-developed electronic crash sensor to complete the system," said Jordi Lombarte, Chief Technical Officer, Autoliv.
- In April, ALV reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of $2.49 billion, beating the consensus of $2.31 billion.
- Price Action: ALV shares are trading higher by 2.45% at $83.94 premarket on the last check Friday.
