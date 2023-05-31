Toyota Discloses Yet Another Customer Data Security Breach

- Today, Toyota Motor Corp TM released a statement cautioning against the risk of data leaks of customers in Asia and Oceania (excluding Japan).
- Toyota alerted that consumer information such as name, phone number, email ID, addresses, vehicle identification and registration numbers may have been accessible externally from October 2016 to May 2023.
- The company assures customers' vehicle location and credit card information data are not included in the incident.
- "As we believe that this incident also was caused by insufficient dissemination and enforcement of data handling rules ... we have implemented a system to monitor cloud configurations," Toyota said.
- Toyota is investigating the data security breach in compliance with every country's laws and regulations.
- The company discovered the customer data leak upon a broad investigation into cloud environments, launched following a similar major incident reported on May 12.
- The automaker disclosed data leaks such as in-Vehicle device ID, map data updates, and updated data creation dates for around 260,000 Japanese customers between February 9, 2015 - May 12, 2023.
- Also Read: Toyota Signs MoU With Daimler Truck To Merge Japanese Truck Operations
- Price Action: TM shares traded higher by 0.20% at $138.00 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.