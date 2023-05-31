Toyota Discloses Yet Another Customer Data Security Breach

by

Today, Toyota Motor Corp TM released a statement cautioning against the risk of data leaks of customers in Asia and Oceania (excluding Japan).

The company assures customers' vehicle location and credit card information data are not included in the incident.

"As we believe that this incident also was caused by insufficient dissemination and enforcement of data handling rules ... we have implemented a system to monitor cloud configurations," Toyota said.

Toyota is investigating the data security breach in compliance with every country's laws and regulations.

The company discovered the customer data leak upon a broad investigation into cloud environments, launched following a similar major incident reported on May 12.

The automaker disclosed data leaks such as in-Vehicle device ID, map data updates, and updated data creation dates for around 260,000 Japanese customers between February 9, 2015 - May 12, 2023.

