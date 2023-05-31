ñol


Toyota Discloses Yet Another Customer Data Security Breach

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2023 8:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Today, Toyota Motor Corp TM released a statement cautioning against the risk of data leaks of customers in Asia and Oceania (excluding Japan). 
  • Toyota alerted that consumer information such as name, phone number, email ID, addresses, vehicle identification and registration numbers may have been accessible externally from October 2016 to May 2023.
  • The company assures customers' vehicle location and credit card information data are not included in the incident.
  • "As we believe that this incident also was caused by insufficient dissemination and enforcement of data handling rules ... we have implemented a system to monitor cloud configurations," Toyota said.
  • Toyota is investigating the data security breach in compliance with every country's laws and regulations.
  • The company discovered the customer data leak upon a broad investigation into cloud environments, launched following a similar major incident reported on May 12
  • The automaker disclosed data leaks such as in-Vehicle device ID, map data updates, and updated data creation dates for around 260,000 Japanese customers between February 9, 2015 - May 12, 2023. 
  • Price Action: TM shares traded higher by 0.20% at $138.00 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
