Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Flying Higher Premarket Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares were soaring in premarket trading on Thursday.

In premarket trading, the stock jumped 7.94% to $4.76, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The Orange County, California-based space travel and tourism company promoted by Richard Branson said last week that the flight window for its upcoming spaceflight will open on May 25. The company said the Unity 25 mission specialists will begin astronaut training on May 22.

The company tweeted the flight is set to take off on Thursday.

The mission will take off from Spaceport America, New Mexico. It would be the first since July 2021, when Branson and other Virgin Galactic employees traveled to the edge of space in the company’s centerpiece SpaceShipTwo spaceplane.

A safety probe by the Federal Aviation Administration halted further flights.

